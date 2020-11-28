Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Mumbai Mayor's Statement; Calls Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Pancholi 'Kind Souls'

High Court recently ruled in Kangana Ranaut's favour in the demolition case against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on November 27. Now, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar expressed her disappointment during a press conference and referred to the actress as 'do takke ke log'.

Reacting to the video, Kangana took to her social media handle and said that legal cases, abuses, insults, name-calling from the Maharashtra Government have made her feel that her ex-boyfriends Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi are 'kind souls'.

The actress tweeted, "The amount of legal cases, abuses, insults, name calling I faced from Maharashtra government in these few months make Bollywood mafia and people like Aaditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan seem like kind souls .... I wonder what is it about me that rattle people so much."

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar's Statement On HC's Ruling A video shared by ANI showed mayor Kishori Pednekar talking about the High court ruling. She said, "Everyone is surprised that an actress who lives in Himachal, comes here and calls our Mumbai PoK... such ‘do takke ke log' want to make Courts arena for political rivalry, it's wrong." Kangana Ranaut Claimed She Feels Unsafe In Mumbai Kangana has been in a Twitter war with several politicians before. Earlier this year, the actress compared living in Mumbai with the Police and Maharashtra Government to living in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). The comment didn't sit well with many including Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who addressed Kangana as 'haraamkh*r', and threatening her by saying, "I will see how you stay in the city." Kangana Arrived In Mumbai With Level Y Security Soon after, Kangana's bungalow in Bandra was demolished by BMC citing illegal construction on the property. Kangana has requested and received Y level security from central government while on her way back to Mumbai. Bombay High Court, earlier this week, ruled in Kangana's favour who claimed no unauthorised construction done on the property as alleged by the BMC. It court stated that only existing work was found on the property as opposed to illegal alterations.

