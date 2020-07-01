    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Vidyut Jammwal Being Snubbed From OTT Announcement Event

      Days after Abhay Deol called out the favouritism existing in Bollywood, Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu recently slammed Disney+ Hotstar from snubbing them for the press conference for digital release of seven films.

      Reportedly, the OTT platform announced the release of 7 films including Vidyut's Khuda Haafiz and Kunal's Lootcase. However, they invited only bigger stars like Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt, with Varun Dhawan as the moderator.

      This didn't go down well with Vidyut and Kunal. The two actors took a dig at the streaming platform in their respective tweets.

      Vidyut tweeted, "A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It's a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES." On the other hand, Kunal Kemmu wrote on his Twitter page, "Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai." (Love and respect should be earned and not asked for. It doesn't make you small if someone doesn't give you these. Just give us an equal platform and we too can excel)"

      Kangana Ranaut, who famously started the conversation on nepotism in Bollywood, tweeted in support of Vidyut Jammwal. Along with her, other B-town celebrities like Randeep Hooda, Genelia D'Souza and others also slammed the discriminatory behaviour in the film industry.

      'Such A Shame That Ill Treatment Of Outsiders Continues,' Said Kangana Ranaut

      'Such A Shame That Ill Treatment Of Outsiders Continues,' Said Kangana Ranaut

      Kangana Ranaut's team tweeted on her behalf, "Such a shame that ill treatment of outsiders continues even in territories where everyone is new and an outsider."

      Genelia Deshmukh On Vidyut's Tweet

      Genelia Deshmukh On Vidyut's Tweet

      Reacting to Vidyut's tweet, the Force actress wrote, "Every film is made with a lot of love, a lot of sweat & a lot people giving it their all. Its only fair to want a little respect, its only fair to expect an invitation, its only fair to have at least been intimated.But then, sometimes even life is not fair. keep walking my friend."

      'It's A Vicious Cycle,' Says Aahana Kumra

      'It's A Vicious Cycle,' Says Aahana Kumra

      "@VidyutJammwal this is truly heart breaking @DisneyplusHSVIP ? Really?? So so unfortunate that this continues ....it's a vicious cycle!," tweeted Aahana.

      Vikrant Massey Backs Kunal Kemmu

      Vikrant Massey Backs Kunal Kemmu

      The Chhapaak actor wrote, "Fair & Lovely se FAIR toh hata diya...Par yeh system kab FAIR hoga???" (Already removed Fair from Fair & Lovely, but when will the system be fair?)"

      Randeep Hooda Reacts To Vidyut Jammwal's Tweet

      Randeep Hooda Reacts To Vidyut Jammwal's Tweet

      "More power to you brother Vidyut .. will watch your film the day it releases @VidyutJammwal 🤗," posted the Sarabjit actor on his Twitter page.

      ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Chinese Apps Ban Including TikTok: Their Evil Power Will Come Down

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 10:06 [IST]
