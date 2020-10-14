Kangana Ranaut Reveals How She Is Getting Back In Shape After Gaining 20 Kgs For Thalaivi

Fitness Goals

Kangana shared a picture of herself doing a tricky yogasana and captioned it as, "I had gained 20kgs for Thalaivi, now that we are very close to completing it, need to go back to my earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility. Waking up early and going for a jog/walk .... who all are with me?"

Earlier, Kangana Revealed That She Took Hormone Pills To Look Like Jayalalithaa

While speaking with Mid-day, the actress revealed that she took hormone pills for her role and was quoted as saying, "That was needed so as to look voluptuous, especially around the belly and thighs. Since I am tall and skinny, and my face is angular, not round, I had to take mild doses of hormone pills to look different. Of course, I also started eating foods that promote weight gain. Actors usually get the apparel and appearances on point but not the physical transformation. Vijay wanted me to resemble her as closely as possible."

Kangana Said That It Was Intimidating To Play Jayalalithaa

"She (Jayalalithaa) was a different kind of actor. She was not like me. She was a more a glamorous star... somebody like an Aishwarya Rai in Bollywood. It was a very big challenge to fit into those shoes because I'm not known as a glamorous star," Kangana was quoted as saying by Hindu.