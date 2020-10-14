Kangana Ranaut Reveals How She Is Getting Back In Shape After Gaining 20 Kgs For Thalaivi
Kangana Ranaut will be seen essaying the role of late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa in her biopic titled as Thalaivi. The actress, who is known for stepping out of her comfort zone for her roles, gained 20 kgs to play Jayalalithaa in the film.
Now, with the film nearing its completion, Kangana has been sweating out to knock off those extra pounds and get back in shape. Recently, the Manikarnika star gave fans a sneak-peek into her current fitness routine.
Fitness Goals
Kangana shared a picture of herself doing a tricky yogasana and captioned it as, "I had gained 20kgs for Thalaivi, now that we are very close to completing it, need to go back to my earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility. Waking up early and going for a jog/walk .... who all are with me?"
Earlier, Kangana Revealed That She Took Hormone Pills To Look Like Jayalalithaa
While speaking with Mid-day, the actress revealed that she took hormone pills for her role and was quoted as saying, "That was needed so as to look voluptuous, especially around the belly and thighs. Since I am tall and skinny, and my face is angular, not round, I had to take mild doses of hormone pills to look different. Of course, I also started eating foods that promote weight gain. Actors usually get the apparel and appearances on point but not the physical transformation. Vijay wanted me to resemble her as closely as possible."
Kangana Said That It Was Intimidating To Play Jayalalithaa
"She (Jayalalithaa) was a different kind of actor. She was not like me. She was a more a glamorous star... somebody like an Aishwarya Rai in Bollywood. It was a very big challenge to fit into those shoes because I'm not known as a glamorous star," Kangana was quoted as saying by Hindu.
Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Tamil actor Aravind Swami will be seen playing the role of MGR in this pan India project. The film also stars Bhagyashree, Madhu, Prakash Raj and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.
ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Reveals Her New Look From Thalaivi; Netizens Impressed!
ALSO READ: Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut Is Extremely Respectful & Greets Me On The Sets, Says Co-Star Bhagyashree