Kangana Ranaut Reveals What Inspired Her To Write 'Aasmaan' Poem During Lockdown

Kangana Ranaut is currently stationed in her hometown Manali amid the lockdown. Besides spending some quality time with her family, the actress has also been channeling her inner poet. After penning a heartfelt poem for her mother on Mother's Day, she recently wrote another poem called 'Aasmaan'.

In an interaction with Bombay Times, the Queen actress spoke about what inspired her to write, and how she shot for her video for the poem.

Revealing that she has been writing from the age of 15, Kangana told the tabloid, "I thought this is a time when I can share what I have written, with the hope that it helps people during the lockdown. I wrote this poem a few days ago and shared it because I feel it is relevant to the times we are in. On the surface, it's about love, but deep within, it's about perceptions."

Kangana also spoke about the idea behind the video and shared, "A lot of people speak, write and understand Hindi, but people in some parts of the country, who understand the language, don't necessarily speak, read or write it. So, I decided to recite the verses I had written. Also, I was missing the atmosphere of a shoot. My assistant, Rizwan, is here with me. I made a call sheet, with time allocated for hair, make-up and steam-ironing clothes. We pretended to be like a little unit working on a set. It was a good change to be able to shoot things the way I wanted to because there were no commercials involved."

The actress revealed that her quarantine time is her longest stay at Manali ever since she became an actress.

Speaking about it, she told Bombay Times, "I complete 15 years of living in Mumbai, and now I feel more like a Maharashtrian. I had lost touch with the mountains that I grew up around - given the tremendous struggle that I have been through, working incessantly and mentally never being on a break. In my journey, I never took the time out to sit back and think about things. It was a crazy marathon that I was running. While being in Manali, I got a chance to introspect and reflect upon everything that has happened in my journey so far. The lockdown is quite strict here, but my house is in the green zone, so I do get a chance to move around a little and revisit the places that I used to go to when I lived here."

Kangana also revealed that she wants to continue writing and sharing more such videos and poems. "I am a professional artiste, and I want to keep something for commercial purposes, too. The verses can become a poem, a song or the thought behind a film. You can do a lot on social media for people, but you can't bring it all out there. For some of it, people have to wait and watch," she was quoted as saying by the tabloid.

Speaking about films, Kangana will next be seen in actress-turned-politician Jayalalitha's biopic Thalaivi. The actress also plays the main lead in an action-thriller titled Dhaakad. Besides these two movies, Kangana will be seen essaying the role of an Air Force pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's Tejas.

