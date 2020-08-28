Rhea Chakraborty Says She Thinks About Suicide; Kangana Ranaut Mocks, Asks 'Who Wrote Lame Script?'

Rhea Chakraborty decided to speak up about the many allegations leveled against her and her family in connection with her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

In two lengthy interviews, one with India Today and the other with NDTV, Rhea answered many questions and raised an important point which is hard not to agree with.

"We are being grilled, we are being part of every investigation. We are doing all our duties as law-abiding citizens. But why can't you wait for the result to come? If you don't have faith in the legal system, you should leave India. Because my family and I do," she told NDTV, referring to the witch hunt and the media trial taking place. "That's why we are still alive or we would have died by suicide too," she added.

Rhea continued, "I'm broken. I'm trying to find strength every day for me and my family. The only reason we are still alive is because I am speaking the truth. The kind of mental, emotional, physical pressures on us are unbearable. Any other person or family going through such a situation might consider the same (suicide)."

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut, who has been fighting for justice for Sushant (and herself) by showing great insensitivity to the subject of mental health (among a variety of other things such as fact, logic, and humanity), continued to mock Rhea by calling her a 'vulture' and ridiculed Rhea's sharing of her side of the story.

"Who is the lame script writer?" she wrote in one tweet, and in another, she wrote, "Who came up with this tacky script? Mahesh Bhatt or Javed Akhtar?"

Kangana also tweeted, "Only 2 things to take away from #RheaChakrobarty interview,first she said Movie mafia discredited and harassed him also planted organised smear campaigns which broke his mind,2nd she did not say that after that vultures like her and Mahesh Bhatt killed him again," adding the hashtag '#ShameOnAajTak' for presenting Rhea's side of the story.

In another tweet, she wrote in Hindi, "These are the same people who support the 'tukde-tukde gang', call those who pelted the Indian Army innocent, start riots on the CAA and abolition of Section 370, make Hindus smile fight, provoke Dalits. They only support lies and hatred. They are doing the same today," adding the hashtag "#ShameOnAajTak".

Only 2 things to take away from #RheaChakrobarty interview,first she said Movie mafia discredited and harassed him also planted organised smear campaigns which broke his mind,2nd she did not say that after that vultures like her and Mahesh Bhatt killed him again #ShameOnAajTak — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 27, 2020

ये वही लोग हैं जो टुकड़े गैंग का समर्थन करते हैं, इण्डियन आर्मी पे पथराव करने वालों को मासूम कहते हैं, CAA/370 ऐबलिशन पर दंगे करवाते हैं, हिंदू मुस्कानों को लड़वाते हैं दलितों को भड़काते हैं, ये सिर्फ़ झूट और नफ़रत का साथ देते आएँ हैं और आज भी वही कर रहे है #ShameOnAajTak — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 27, 2020

Fact #Sushant had no fear of flying who came up with this tacky script? Mahesh Bhatt or Javed Akhtar ? https://t.co/cSguoR5Bb4 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 27, 2020

Fact #Sushant had no history of mental illness before dating Rhea last year, this mental illness plot point was introduced in a goth hotel post genius plot twist of air sickness on a trip to Europe, who is the lame script writer? https://t.co/v2gu3BmEWk — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 27, 2020

