Kangana Ranaut's Grandfather Passes Away At The Age Of 90 In Manali; Actress Pens An Emotional Note

On Monday, Kangana Ranaut's grandfather Braham Chand Ranaut breathed his last at the age of 90 at their family home in Manali. The actress took to her Twitter page to share this unfortunate news with her fans. She also penned a heartfelt message for him in which she talked about his impeccable sense of humour.

Kangana revealed that her grandfather whom she lovingly called 'daddy', was unwell since the last few months.

The Queen actress shared a black and white photograph of her grandfather and wrote, "This evening I drove to my parents house as my grandfather Shri Braham Chand Ranaut wasn't keeping well for past few months, just when I reached home he had already passed away. He was 90 years old still had an impeccable sense of humour and we all called him Daddy. OM Shanti 🙏."

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut recently shared that she has wrapped up the shooting of her multi-lingual film Thalaivi in which she essays the role of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalitha. The movie revolves around the late leader's journey from films to politics.

Kangana will soon begin shooting for Ronnie Screwvala's Tejas. The film has the actress playing an Air Force officer. Besides these two flicks, the Manikarnika actress will also be seen in Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad.

