Kangana Ranaut Says Her Marriage Is Possible Now, All Thanks To This Man!

Did Kangana Ranaut just drop a hint that she will be getting married soon? We think so! Kangana, who is all pumped up for her next release, Panga, reveals that 'marriage' seems possible to her now. While speaking to Deccan Chronicle, when Kangana was asked if she finds it difficult to find a suitable partner for herself, she said, "Undeniably, I have always felt it is difficult to find someone who will be on the same level."

"However, after having met Nitesh Tiwari (husband of Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari), and noticing them so amicable and loving in their marriage, my opinion on marriage has changed. He supports his wife so wholeheartedly. Marriage seems possible to me now."

Kangana also revealed what kind of a man would steal her heart and said, "He should be someone more intelligent, beautiful (handsome), and more talented than me."

We are already imagining Kangana as a beautiful bride. What about you?

On a similar note, earlier, Kangana had spoken to a leading daily about her romantic side and had said, "I have a romantic side. I feel that being an artist, it is so important to have a desire in you, to be aroused with life. I don't remember a life when I have been out of love. I have had bad experiences with love, but I move on quickly."

She had also shared the details about her first kiss and had said, "I could not kiss him, so I practised kissing on my palm. My first kiss wasn't magical at all, it was messy. Mera muh freeze ho gaya tha (My mouth froze), I couldn't move. Ladke ne bola muh hilao toh zara! (The boy said, move your mouth a bit!)."