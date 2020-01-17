Kangana Ranaut's Starrer Thalaivi New Teaser Introduces Arvind Swami As MGR

The makers of Thalaivi, on the occasion of south superstar MGR's birth anniversary, revealed the first look of Arvid Swami as MGR. He will be seen alongside Kangana Ranaut whose first look was released a while ago. The first look of Arvid as MGR is now out with a special teaser. The upcoming film is based on the life of former actress and late Jayalalithaa and will see Kangana Ranaut in the title role.

Arvind shared the first look on his twitter account and said, "Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi. A teaser follows at 10.30 am today. Hope u like it 🙏" He shared two pictures along with the tweet, he can be seen clean shaved, with a dressing style that resembles the MG Ramachandran.

Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi . A teaser follows at 10.30 am today. Hope u like it 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LjnN6Ybwrw — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) January 17, 2020

The look is similar to MGR's dressing and hairstyle from the 1060s-70s, and Arvid seems to pull off a similar charisma as MGR in the YouTube teaser. Take a look:

While sharing the video, Arvind wrote, "With a lot of love and respect, here is my first look Teaser of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR. #Thalaivi". The 40-second long video shows, MGR's old picture and then plays a clip starring Arvind as MGR from a black and white film. The actor can be seen singing and dancing amid a small crowd of village.

Directed by Vijay and starring Kangana Ranaut, Thalaivi is expected to hit the screens on June 26.

