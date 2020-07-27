Kangana Ranaut's Team Attacks Taapsee Pannu: It's A Shame For A Non-Existent Career Like Hers

Kangana Ranaut's Team Hits Out At Taapsee Pannu

Team Kangana Ranaut shared a recent interview of the Thappad actress and tweeted, "Taapsee ji said she can't do drama for TRP's it's a shame for a non existent career of hers she is trying to sabotage justice that whole nation wants for Sushant. For TRPs one needs valid points, brains, cohesive narrative and articulation..

Kangana Ranaut's Team Accused Taapsee Of Humiliating The Actress

Kangana's team even accused Taapsee of humiliating her struggle and continued in their next tweet "...simply trying to humiliate struggle of a great woman like Kangana who not only put her glorious career at stake but even her own life in danger, shame on such greedy people."

Kangana Ranaut's Team Gives Taapsee Tips On How To Become An A-Lister

Sharing an old interview of Taapsee in which the actress had said that she doesn't not consider herself an A-lister and doesn't know how to become one, Kangana's team wrote, "Good acting, strong personality, above everything a solo hit .... preferably a blockbuster like Queen, Tanu weds Manu Returns, Manikarnika if not even a normal solo hit will do, your time starts now ... GO @taapsee."

Kangana Ranaut vs Taapsee Pannu

In a recent interview, Kangana had explained why she had called Taapsee a 'B-grade actress'. The Queen actress had said that no matter how much Taapsee Pannu says that everybody loves her, and she has gotten equal opportunities, people do not perceive her as somebody who is an equal to an Alia Bhatt or Ananya Panday. In turn, Taapsee had lashed out at Kangana and said that the latter's 'B-grade actress' had irked her because she had "discredited her hard work."