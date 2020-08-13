Kangana Ranaut's Team Mocks Ranbir, Alia Amid Sadak 2 Backlash; Says 'R Balki Is Hiding'

Kangana Ranaut's Team Takes A Dig At Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Acting Skills

Kangana's digital team tweeted, "Somebody need to find R Balki he is hiding, he said there are no better actors than Ranbir and Alia. Sharm karlo, thodi sharm karlo, brainwashing ki bhi limit hoti hai (have some shame, there is a limit to brainwashing the public), both pappus are below average glorified by mafia media,their friends and fake awards, their time is up."

For those who don't know, while speaking about nepotism in the film industry, R Balki had claimed that there are no better actors than Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Bollywood.

R Balki Had Earlier Defended Ranbir, Alia Amid The Nepotism Debate

The Paa director was quoted as saying, "The question is do they (star kids) have an unfair or bigger advantage? Yes, there are pros and cons. But I'd ask one simple question: Find me a better actor than Alia or Ranbir, and we'll argue. It's unfair on these few people who're probably some of the finest actors."

This Is Not The First Time Kangana Has Attacked Alia Bhatt

In a recent interview with Republic TV, the Manikarnika actress had launched a mean attack on Alia Bhatt and called her performance in Gully Boy as 'mediocre'. Kangana had said, "I am embarrassed..What's there to beat in Gully Boy performance...same snappy muh phat girl...Bollywood's idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media have taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised."

