Kangana Ranaut's Team Reacts To #ArrestKanganaRanaut Trend On Twitter; 'Come Arrest Her'

Kangana Ranaut has been grabbing eyeballs for her controversial statements post Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death. Since the past one month, the Queen actress has been calling out many Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mahesh Bhatt, among others, while claiming that a "gang" drove Sushant to take his life.

Recently, Kangana's team also lashed out at Rhea Chakraborty after Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR against the Jalebi actress under various sections including abetment of suicide.

Amid this, a section of netizens began demanding for Kangana Ranaut's arrest for "misleading" and "diverting" attention from the real case, by trending #ArrestKanganaRanaut hastag on Twitter.

Kangana's team, who is leaving no stone unturned to slam the actress's nayslayers reacted to the trend, and called it out to be a 'paid budget trend' carried out by the movie mafia.

Kangana Ranaut's digital team tweeted, "Finally movie mafia PR has got some budget paid trend #arrestkanganaranaut is being carried out, come arrest her it will be easier for her to expose and fix movie mafia and their wrong practices, so please #arrestkanganaranaut."

Speaking about how Kangana is determined to seek justice for Sushant, her team wrote, "When criminal cases,death threats, character assassination didn't stop her #arrestkanganaranaut will only make her more determined, even if you get her killed, like Sushant her being will live to destroy mafia and every wrong they have done to her,please #arrestkanganaranaut

The actress's team further called out the 'nepo gang' and wrote, "Rather than attacking Kangana from behind and conspiring against her all changu mangu milk bottle gang must gather courage to #arrestkanganaranaut at least we will know a valid reason for outsiders harassment please #arrestkanganaranaut."

