      Kangana Ranaut's Throwback Photos From Her College Days Is A Memory Trip Worth Visiting!

      While hostel life prepares you for the challenges in the real life, it's also about making memories with your friends. From late-night ramblings, trying ways to escape the warden's scolding to cribbing about the mess food, they give you moments which you end up cherishing for lifetime.

      Not many people know that Kangana Ranaut studied in DAV 15 Girls School, Chandigarh. Recently, her team shared some never-seen before pictures of the actress from her college days. They captioned the pictures as, "Obsessing over these images from 2003, when #KanganaRanaut in her hostel DAV 15 Girls School, Chandigarh chilling with friends, flaunting 'Miss Evening' tiaras, late night make up tutorials, eating together in school mess and making memories that last a lifetime. Here is she with her buddies, @___bondie___, @ranitaah and @daminisud. Do you miss your hostel days too?"

      Have a look at Kangana's throwback pictures here.

      A young Kangana Ranaut is seen having a meal with her friends in the school mess.

      Here, the Queen actress is seen posing with her friends at a function. Everyone is dressed up in ethnic outfit, but Kangana stands out with her mangtika.

      The actress looks unrecognizable in this throwback picture from her college days.

      Here, the Manikarnika star is in tee and pyjamas, is seen tripling with her buddies on a bicycle.

      Kangana Ranaut is seen posing in a biege-colored saree in this picture. Isn't she looking graceful?

      In this picture from their hostel bash, everyone including Kangana, is decked up in traditional ensembles and wearing tiaras and sashes.

      The actress and her friend strike a cute pose, and it's a 'Kodak' moment.

      At India Today Conclave, Kangana had opened up about her first relationship and said, "I had my first relationship at 17-18. I was in Chandigarh. My friend was on a date, and I ended up with her date's friend. He was a cute Punjabi guy. He was 28 and I was 16-17. He looked at me and he was like, ‘you're a kid'. He figured that I was too new in the game. I was heartbroken. I personally feel that I'm an obsessive lover. I used to message him saying, give me a chance, I'll grow up,"

