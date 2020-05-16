Kangana Ranaut's Throwback Photos From Her College Days Is A Memory Trip Worth Visiting!

Food Tales

A young Kangana Ranaut is seen having a meal with her friends in the school mess.

One For The Camera, Please!

Here, the Queen actress is seen posing with her friends at a function. Everyone is dressed up in ethnic outfit, but Kangana stands out with her mangtika.

Wait, Is That Kangana Ranaut?

The actress looks unrecognizable in this throwback picture from her college days.

Thrice The Fun

Here, the Manikarnika star is in tee and pyjamas, is seen tripling with her buddies on a bicycle.

Hello Pretty Woman

Kangana Ranaut is seen posing in a biege-colored saree in this picture. Isn't she looking graceful?

Hail The Beauty Queens

In this picture from their hostel bash, everyone including Kangana, is decked up in traditional ensembles and wearing tiaras and sashes.

Girls Wanna Pose

The actress and her friend strike a cute pose, and it's a 'Kodak' moment.

When Kangana Spoke About Her College Days

At India Today Conclave, Kangana had opened up about her first relationship and said, "I had my first relationship at 17-18. I was in Chandigarh. My friend was on a date, and I ended up with her date's friend. He was a cute Punjabi guy. He was 28 and I was 16-17. He looked at me and he was like, ‘you're a kid'. He figured that I was too new in the game. I was heartbroken. I personally feel that I'm an obsessive lover. I used to message him saying, give me a chance, I'll grow up,"