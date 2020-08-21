Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Debut: Actress Reveals Why She Took Over Her Account Managed By Her Team

Kangana Ranaut Says People Took Advantage Of Her Absence On Social Media

In the video, Kangana is seen saying, "It has been 15 years since I have been working in films. In these years, there have been many occasions when there have been moments of pressure to join social media. Agencies and several brands know that I have let go deals worth crores where there was just one clause that I should be on social media. I have been called a witch (chudail) and people have taken advantage of the fact that I am not on social media."

Kangana Ranaut Reveals Why She Stayed Away From Social Media

The actress said that she chose to stay away from social media since she never felt any distance from her audience. "I have always felt that if I had to say anything, why should I do so in a rudimentary way; through films I have talked about women empowerment and nationalism. I believed that I would do so in an artistic way. That has been my stance for long," the actress is seen saying in the video.

Kangana Ranaut Says Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case Changed Her Perspective

Speaking about it, the actress said that she noticed the power of social media this year, when the entire world came together to fight for Sushant Singh Rajput and achieved success. Kangana said that it made her feel positive about things and that's why she joined Twitter this month. Kangana further said in her video, " I want your continued help and association. I am looking forward to this amazing journey where there are so many amazing people. Thank you for this opportunity."

Kangana Ranaut Thanks Fans For All The Love And Warm Welcome

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter page and wrote, "So heartwarming to see my friends trend #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter. Immense gratitude for all the love and warm welcome."