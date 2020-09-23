Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood Mafias Are Regretting Their Cruelty, Sadism & Silence

Without mentioning anyone's name, actress Kangana Ranaut took a major jibe at Bollywood mafias and said that they're finally regretting their silence over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise. Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020.

Kangana tweeted, "Finally for the first time Bullywood mafia wishing that Sushant wasn't killed and Kangana wasn't pushed against the wall, for the first time they are regretting their cruelty, sadism and silence. For the first time they are wishing they could turn back time and bring us back."

Kangana shared the tweet after Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were summoned by the NCB.

It's known to all that ever since Sushant left for his heavenly abode, Kangana has been slamming many celebrities like Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Salman Khan, etc., for the existence of nepotism in the film industry. Apart from them, Kangana also trashed many actresses including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Coming back to Kangana's tweet, it received mixed response from her followers. While some agreed with her, others criticised the Queen actress.

"@KanganaTeam is just like childhood me. I complained about the whole class to the principal for the wrongdoing which we did all together but i destroyed the evidence of mine. Now the whole class is punished," tweeted a netizen, while taking a sharp jibe at the Rangoon actress.

Another netizen came out in Kangana's support and wrote, "I only hope that the so called elite and righteous people are exposed. I wonder what Jaya Bachchan is thinking. The thali she referred to is decorated with drugs. Youngsters wake up, time to appreciate talent and good cinema and not superficial movies."

