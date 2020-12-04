Kangana Ranaut Says, 'I Am With Farmers' After Twitter Backlash For Anti Farmers' Protest Tweet

Diljit Also Called Kangana For Her Anti Protest Tweets

After Diljit's tweet, the two continued a day-long Twitter spat calling each other names. Now, the Manikarnika star took to Twitter to clarify the misconceptions. She started by saying that she supports farmers and has stood up for them in the past.

Kangana's Statment

"I am with farmers, last year I activity promoted agroforestry and donated for the cause as well, I have been vocal about farmers exploitation and their problems also I worry a lot so prayed for resolves in this sector, which finally happened with this revolutionary bill," Kangana's tweet read.

In a thread, she added that the government will address all the doubts on the overrated issue, and people should not "let any communists hijack your protests".

Kangana Will Be Seen In Tejas, Thalaivi And Dhaakad

"This Bill is going to transform farmers' lives for better in many ways, I understand the anxiousness and effect of many rumours but I am certain government will address all doubts, please be patient. I am with my farmers and people of Punjab hold a special place in my heart. My request to Farmers across the nation is don't let any communists/Khalistani tukde gangs hijack your protests. Latest reports suggest that the talks with the authorities are yielding results. I wish everyone all the best. Hope peace n faith prevail in the nation again, Jai Hind," read another tweet by Kangana.