Kangana Ranaut Says Nirbhaya Convicts Should Be Hanged In Public; Slams Indira Jaising For Her Tweet

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy with promotions of Panga, has never shied away from being vocal on various topics. During a recent press conference, the actress demanded that the convicts of 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case should be hanged publicly. The four convicts, who are lodged in Tihar jail, have been sentenced to death and will be hanged at 6 am on February 1.

The Panga star also slammed senior lawyer Indira Jaising for her controversial tweet that read, "While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn't not want the death penalty for her. We are with you but against the death penalty."

At the press conference, Kangana lashed out at Jaising and said, "That woman should be locked in a jail with those rapists for four days. She needs it. What kind of women are these, who are sympathetic to rapists? Such women given birth to monsters. These women, who are full of love and sympathy for rapists and murderers, are the ones who give birth to them."

She further added, "I don't think these rapists should be hanged silently. What is the point of capital punishment, if you cannot set an example? They should be hanged in public.

Meanwhile, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi also slammed Jaising and was quoted as saying by ANI, "Who is Indira Jaising to give me such a suggestion? Whole country wants the convicts to be executed. Just because of people like her, justice is not done with rape victims."

While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her . We are with you but against death penalty. https://t.co/VkWNIbiaJp — Indira Jaising (@IJaising) January 17, 2020

