Kangana Ranaut Says Priyanka Chopra Never Treated Her Like Junior On Fashion Sets; 'She Was So Cool'

Kangana Ranaut Says She Never Expected To Win A National Award For Fashion

The actress told the tabloid, "It's been amazing that I got a National Award for that but to be honest, I didn't expect it. I have also done even stronger performances like Gangster and Woh Lamhe before that which didn't get me a National Award and this suddenly got me the award."

Kangana Ranaut Reveals She Was Starstruck By Priyanka Chopra

The Queen actress recalled her experience of working with Priyanka Chopra who was already a big star then, and said, "Priyanka is fabulous. She is somebody who back then also when I was 19 and she was such a big star. I was so starry-eyed because when I was in school, at that time I have been watching her films and here I was in my initial years."

Kangana Ranaut Says Priyanka Never Treated Her Like A Kid On The Sets

Showering her co-star Priyanka with praise, Kangana continued, "She was so cool. She didn't treat me like a kid or a junior. I felt like she is a friend, who shared food with me and asked me questions like ‘how do I look? is this ok? how this dress is looking?' So I didn't feel like she is my senior and she is such a big star. It was a nice feeling that she has that ability, it's wonderful."

Kangana Ranaut On Whom Would She Cast If Fashion Is Remade Today

To this, the actress replied, "Who's so camp? Shonali (her character from th film) is so camp. I can't think of anyone who is so androgynous, who is so stylish and who is so edgy. I don't know, I feel that from today's generation, they all are very girly. From the earlier generation, I think Nargis Dutt, she's so camp. I think if she styled and she's got that swag, I think she could have been. But I don't know today, they are not there yet."