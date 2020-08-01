Kangana Ranaut Says She Heard Gunshots Near Her House, Police Don’t Find Concrete Evidence

Kangana Heard A Cracker Like Sound, Then Felt It Was A Gunshot

Speaking to Times of India, Kangana claims to have heard a cracker-like sound first, at around 11:30 PM, and the second one sounded more like a gunshot. When she enquired with her security about the matter, he opined it must be children playing with crackers. But Kangana thought that he must have never heard a bullet sound and so he wouldn't know. She further claimed that the five people who were with her felt it was a bullet sound and so they called the police.

It Was Right Opposite Her Room

"I have heard the sound of a bullet and I think it was definitely a bullet, very intently fired twice, two shots with a gap of about eight seconds between them. And it was right opposite my room. So it seems like someone was behind the boundary walls, there's a jungle and a water body there," she said.

Police: No Chemical Trace, Bullet Empties Or Cartridges Found

The SP of Kullu, Gaurav Singh told TOI, "A team headed by a DSP rank officer was rushed to the spot immediately. Nothing concrete came out as, prima facie, it appears to be a case of stray noise created by landlords or farm keepers, who are on night vigil to protect their orchards and farms from wild animals. The area has a lot of farms. Also, forensic experts were with the team, but no chemical trace, bullet empties or cartridges were recovered."

Kangana's Reasoning:

Kangana continued, "I do feel that, you know, because I have made a political comment on people who are known for their goondagardi. So this may have been a small-time alarming call for me that okay, you know, don't talk like that about us or something like that... to me seems like that, because such an activity has never happened here before. And I have witnesses who have also heard it along with me."