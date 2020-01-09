Kangana Ranaut Says She Likes To Challenge Authority, But Is Devotional At The Same Time

Kangana Ranaut is perceived to be one of the strongest women in the Hindi film industry. As a person who had no prior connections in Bollywood, she paved her own way to stardom, and is one of the most powerful actor in the industry today.

But power doesn't intimidate her, she reveals. She says that she has a natural instinct to challenge authority and test them, at the same time, she is the first one to surrender if she finds a person worthy of her devotion.

During a recent media interaction, Kangana revealed, "I have never been intimidated by any powerful person and authority. I have a natural instinct to challenge authority and to test them, and it's very natural. Authority asks you for a certain submission, a certain surrender. For that, it's very important to test the authority."

She continued, "To be honest, I think I am a dominating person by nature, but I am also very devotional. So, if I find somebody who is worthy of the position they are taking, I am the first one to surrender. But, I do test them. They may be powerful for others, I find them truly powerless."

Kangana will next be seen in Panga, a film directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The film's trailer, which dropped late December, became the most viewed trailer of 2019, beating the biggies like Kalank, War and so on.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Reminded Kangana Ranaut Of Sister Rangoli's Acid Attack!

ALSO READ: Panga Trailer: Kangana Ranaut Is A Mom Who Wants To Make A Kabaddi Comeback In This Emotional Drama