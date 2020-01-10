    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kangana Ranaut Says She Likes To Challenge Authority, But Is Devotional At The Same Time

      By
      |

      Kangana Ranaut is perceived to be one of the strongest women in the Hindi film industry. As a person who had no prior connections in Bollywood, she paved her own way to stardom, and is one of the most powerful actor in the industry today.

      But power doesn't intimidate her, she reveals. She says that she has a natural instinct to challenge authority and test them, at the same time, she is the first one to surrender if she finds a person worthy of her devotion.

      Kangana Says She Is Dominating But Also Devotional

      During a recent media interaction, Kangana revealed, "I have never been intimidated by any powerful person and authority. I have a natural instinct to challenge authority and to test them, and it's very natural. Authority asks you for a certain submission, a certain surrender. For that, it's very important to test the authority."

      She continued, "To be honest, I think I am a dominating person by nature, but I am also very devotional. So, if I find somebody who is worthy of the position they are taking, I am the first one to surrender. But, I do test them. They may be powerful for others, I find them truly powerless."

      Kangana will next be seen in Panga, a film directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The film's trailer, which dropped late December, became the most viewed trailer of 2019, beating the biggies like Kalank, War and so on.

      ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Reminded Kangana Ranaut Of Sister Rangoli's Acid Attack!

      ALSO READ: Panga Trailer: Kangana Ranaut Is A Mom Who Wants To Make A Kabaddi Comeback In This Emotional Drama

      Read more about: kangana ranaut panga
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue