      Kangana Ranaut Says She Sneaks Out On Casual Dates: ‘Can’t Share A Bed With Someone Else’

      Kangana Ranaut is one of the most successful celebrities in the Hindi film industry today, and has a huge fan following. Many of her fans are interested in knowing about her love life, which Kangana keeps under wraps. However she does reveal details such as what she likes in a partner, what kind of a person she would go for, and so on, from time to time.

      In a recent interview, Kangana revealed that she expects her partner to be a complete person as she does not want to be there to compensate where the other person lacks. She even shared that she is someone who is very particular about her private space that she cannot sleep in the same bed with someone else.

      Kangana Says She Sneaks Out On Casual Dates; Can’t Share Bed

      Kangana got candid about her requirements from a relationship in an interview with Pinkvilla. She described herself as someone who is complete on her own and does not look to be in a relationship because she is lacking in any way. Sharing that she looks for a complete person in her partner, she said, "I can't have anyone pull down my energy. I can't compensate for what my partner lacks. I'm a complete person. I need another complete person."

      Opening up on casual dates, Kangana admitted to sneaking out on them as she is someone who cannot share a bed with another person. "I can't sleep on the same bed with someone else," she said.

      With regard to work, Kangana has a number of movies lined up. One is a biopic on Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister J. Jayalalitha, titled Thalaivi. The other is Tejas, in which she plays an Indian Air Force commander. She also has Dhaakad, an action film in her kitty.

      kangana ranaut dating
      Monday, March 30, 2020, 23:07 [IST]
