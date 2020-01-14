Kangana Ranaut Says She Was Approached By Dacoits For Selfies While Shooting Revolver Rani

Kangana Ranaut recounted an interesting anecdote from when she was shooting for her 2014 film, Revolver Rani. She said that she was approached for selfies who lived in the Chambal area, but she was protected by the director Sai Kabir.

Kangana was a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show when she recounted this incident, explaining that they shot the 2014 crime drama film in Chambal to make it look realistic. "We shot the film in the actual locations of Chambal. The director mentioned it's a risky area and not an ideal place for shooting a film, but we shot there irrespective to make it realistic," she said.

She continued, "I asked him why he had brought us to shoot in the place. He had just one thing to say that I am brave enough to face them."

"Yes, we met a group of dacoits when we were returning from that area. They demanded a selfie with me. Kabir, who is a good friend, protected me," added Kangana.

The actress is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film, Panga, which has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Kangana will be seen essaying the role of a mother and a former Kabaddi champion, eager to make a comeback to the sport. Apart from her, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadha and Yagya Bhasin.

Panga's trailer became the most viewed trailer in 2019. The film is scheduled for release on January 24, 2020.

