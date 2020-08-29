Kangana Ranaut Says She Was Drugged By A Character Actor When She Was Struggling In The Industry

Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Struggling Days

Kangana told the news channel that a 'character actor' befriended her when she was struggling in the industry. She said that he promised to help her in films, took her out for dinners and even sent a TV at her accomodation. She said that the actor became her 'self-appointed mentor'.

Kangana Ranaut Reveals How A 'Character Actor' Kept Her Under House Arrest

Back then, the actress said that she was living with an aunty in a flat. Kangana said, "He fought with the aunty and asked her to leave. But he kept my belongings in the home and locked me. And whatever I would do, his staff would straightaway give updates to him. It felt almost like a house arrest."

Kangana Ranaut Claims Her Drink Was Spiked

The actress further revealed, "He took me to parties and once I felt an intoxication, that led to intimacy between us. Then I realised that it was not done willingly, but my drink had been spiked. And after that incident, within a week, he became my self-appointed husband. And if I tell him, ‘you are not my boyfriend', he'd charge at me with slippers to hit me."

Kangana Ranaut Recounts How That Person Would Take Her To Meetings With People From Dubai

Kangana claimed that the actor would take her to meetings where people from Dubai, those associated with gold mines, coal mines, from big and small cities would attend, and he'd make her sit in the middle with the elderly men. He would leave the meeting. Kangana said that she used to fear that they might supply her to Dubai when they would take her number.

Kangana Says The 'Character Actor' Was Upset When She Bagged Her Debut Film Gangster

"When I got the break, he was agitated. He started telling me after drinking that he never expected that I will get a break so soon. After that he started sedating me with injections, so that I am not able to go to shoots, I told my director Anurag Basu about it. If he would hit me and I'd have bruises, Anurag would make me stay at his office for many nights, to protect me. Even after I got another flat on rent, he made a fake key and would enter anytime he wishes," the Tejas actress told Republic TV.

Kangana shared, "He started telling me, 'you will become Parveen Babi. Do you know what had happened to her? She was drugged to trigger her mental illness and that's what will be done to you as well. When I started going to the sets, Mahesh Bhatt, who came only once said, ‘black cat in a dark room' continuously. I was just 18 years old then."

Kangana claimed that the character actor would drug her and ask her to repeat Mahesh Bhatt's words to make her hallucinate. The actress told the news channel that she would have died by suicide, if it hadn't been the blessings of her guru and her inclination towards yoga.

The actress further alleged that the character actor started getting more violent with her when he realized that she was going out of his grasp. Kangana told the news channel that one night, she jumped from the window in a drugged condition and got an FIR registered against him.