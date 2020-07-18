Kangana Ranaut Says She Was Threatened For Rejecting Sultan: Aditya Chopra Told Me 'You're Finished'
In her previous interviews, Kangana Ranaut had revealed that she had turned down Salman Khan's 2016 Sultan. Now, while speaking with Republic TV's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami, the actress has claimed that she was threatened by Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra, when she rejected the film.
Kangana Ranaut Claims Aditya Chopra Threatened Her For Rejecting Sultan
The actress said, "The director came to my house and narrated the script. I had a meeting with Aditya Chopra... just so that I could express my apologies in person and he was fine at the time. But later a news piece came out saying 'Kangana said No to Sultan'. And then he messaged me, 'How dare you?! You say No to me'. And then he told me, 'You are finished'."
Earlier, Kangana Ranaut Had Said That Aditya Chopra Refused To Work With Her After She Turned Down His Film
"I was approached for Sultan which I didn't do, and I remember after I said no, Aditya Chopra called me and told me 'I will never work with you again'," the actress had told Pinkvilla.
Kangana Ranaut's Reason For Turning Down Sultan
While speaking at the Jagran Cinema Summit, Kangana Ranaut had said that the Salman Khan-starrer film 'wasn't offering much' to her, and she didn't want to 'demote' herself after the success of her film Tanu Weds Manu Returns.
Sultan Was More In The News For Its Leading Lady
According to media reports, the film was first offered to Deepika Padukone, who turned it down citing date issues. The role was then offered to Kangana Ranaut, who also refused the film. Finally, the makers finalized Anushka Sharma to play the leading lady. Post the film's release, the actress garnered rave reviews for her performance, and Sultan turned out to be a blockbuster success.
