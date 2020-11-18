Kangana Ranaut Seeks Justice For Bihar Girl Who Was Burnt Alive: Our Daughters Are Not Safe

Kangana Ranaut is very vocal about social injustice, whether in the industry or outside. After rallying to seek justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, and backing Payal Rajput in the alleged case against Anurag Kashyap, Ranaut has now opened up about a recent case in Bihar.

Kangana addressed the news of a girl from Bihar being burnt alive for resisting eve-teasing and molestation. In a hard hitting note on Twitter, the Queen actress wrote, "Our daughters are not safe, every day there are bigger and even more heinous crimes against them unfold. Dear liberals I've a request don't look at victims or criminals through your secular lens. At least don't divide them, Let's fight against injustice together."

According to reports, the incident took place in Bihar's Rasoolpur Habib village on October 30. The victim was said to have sustained 75% burn injuries and later passed away in November 2020. The police is said to have nabbed the main accused.

Kangana At Brother's Wedding Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines for the festivities of her brother's wedding, which took place last week. Kangana shared several posts showing off her looks from the pre and post-wedding festivities. The ceremony was hosted by the actress, which took place in Udaipur and reportedly cost her Rs 6 crore. Kangana Has Been Summoned By Mumbai Police Kangana and sister Rangoli have also been making the headlines for FIRs against their bold tweets on social media. The duo was also summoned by the Mumbai Police after a local court ordered further investigation on complaints against them. However, citing their brother's wedding, the sisters did not appear and asked for a later date. Kangana Will Be Seen In Tejas, Thalaivi And Dhaakad On the work front, Kangana has completed the workshops for her upcoming movie Tejas directed by Sarvesh Mewara. She will also be seen in biopic Thalaivi, based on the life of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa and in action thriller Dhaakad.

