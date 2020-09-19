Kangana Ranaut Shares Favourite Throwback Pic Of Her Parents; Calls 'Romance Through Eyes' Amazing

Kangana Ranaut Talks About The Generation Of Love Letters And Romance

The Manikarnika star captioned the picture as, "One of my most favourite pictures of my parents, mom wants to click a little romantic pose but papa getting so awkward ha ha. The generation of love letters and romance through the eyes, Amazing!"

Kangana Shares A Sun-Kissed Moment

Before this, Kangana posted a lovely selfie in which she is seen wearing a blue hoodie and posing against the sun. Her no makeup look and beautiful curls make the frame even more attractive. She captioned her click as, "Mountain sun."

Meanwhile, Kangana Has This To Say About Her Online Feuds

"I may come across as a very ladaku person but it's not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone aks you to fight you mustn't deny them," the actress recently put out a tweet on her social media page.