Kangana Ranaut Shocks Everyone Saying BMC Will Be Demolishing Her Office In Mumbai, Shares Video

As Kangana Ranaut's war of words with the Maharashtra government continues, the actress shocks everyone with her latest tweet saying that the BMC officials will be demolishing her office in Mumbai tomorrow (September 8, 2020).

Kangana tweeted, "ये मुंबई में मणिकर्णिका फ़िल्म्ज़ का ऑफ़िस है, जिसे मैंने पंद्रह साल मेहनत कर के कमाया है, मेरा ज़िंदगी में एक ही सपना था मैं जब भी फ़िल्म निर्माता बनूँ मेरा अपना खुद का ऑफ़िस हो, मगर लगता है ये सपना टूटने का वक़्त आ गया है, आज वहाँ अचानक @mybmc के कुछ लोग आए हैं ."

(This is the office of Manikarnika Films in Mumbai, which I've earned after fifteen years of hardwork. I had only one dream that whenever I turn a director, I have my own office, but it seems that the dream will be broken soon. Today, a few people from BMC have arrived suddenly at my office."

She further shared a video and tweeted, "They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like, "वो जो मैडम है उसकी करतूत का परिणाम सबको भरना होगा" I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property."

They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like ,” वो जो मैडम है उसकी करतूत का परिणाम सबको भरना होगा” I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property 🙂 pic.twitter.com/efUOGJDve1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

Kangana's tweets have left netizens infuriated as well as shocked.

A user wrote, "Wth they can do this. Respected @AmitShah @PMOIndia ji plesse do something about it. How they can demolish Kangana's property for speaking her heart. She never abused Maharashtra. This is completely Gunda-Gardi. She has invested her hard earned money on it. This is just not done."

"What the f*ck is this? What is the reason? A place, construction, building or any property cannot be demolished unless it is an illegal construction. They can't do that on any basis. A Twitter argument? @rautsanjay61 itne bhi fatt gyi? They can't do anything. They'll be punished," wrote another angry user.

"You need to move the court soon. Hope you are taking legal counsel. They cannot do this. The entire country knows that this is sheer vengeance and nothing else," wrote another supporter of the Queen actress.

For the unversed, it all started when Kangana called out the Mumbai police on her Twitter page and compared Mumbai to PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir). In response to which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut used a derogatory word for Kangana, and asked her to tour the PoK first to see the situation prevailing there.

