      Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Slams Ranveer-Deepika, Ranbir-Alia For Their Vacation Pictures

      Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports drama Panga, is considered as one of the most controversial actresses in Bollywood. Right from slamming Karan Johar to placing strong opinion over B-town celebrities' stand over political issues in the country, the Queen actress always makes headlines on the internet.

      However, this time, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel made headlines on the internet. Recently, Rangoli took a dig at Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's vacation pictures. In the series of tweets, she expressed her thoughts on how these B-town couples disclose their holiday destination when they visit places like Europes and America. But when they go to 'cheap' places like Sri Lanka or Bangkok, they don't do the same.

      Kanganas Sister Rangoli Targets B-Town Couples Again

      Rangoli on Twitter wrote, "Mujhe lag raha hai mera account jayada he political ho gaya hai, chalo kuch Bollywood ki chatpati khabrein aapko deti hoon... thoda masti mazak bhi hona chahiye... aaj Valentine's Day pe kuch hot couples ki holidays pe gossip karte hain 😁"

      "Aap logon ne kabhi notice kiya hai jab yeh hot celebrity couple Europe ya America jaise expensive holidays pe jaate hain toh khul kar apna aur inn deshon ka prachar karte hain...(contd)," she added.

      Rangoli further wrote, "(Contd).magr jab yeh log SriLanka ya Bangkok jaisi sasti holiday pe jaate hain toh undisclosed locations 😂Wah re duniya itna discrimination Beautiful place toh beautiful place hai Bollywood walon undeveloped nations ko jayada zaroorat hai promotions ki 😁kya kehte ho doston😁".

      Well, Rangoli's views are quite strong and firm. Earlier, Rangoli had slammed many Bollywood celebs for not giving their opinion over the political scenario of the country.

      However, after these tweets, let's see how Ranveer-Deepika and Ranbir-Alia will react to it.

      Also Read : Alia Bhatt Slams Media For An Imagined Quote Citing Her Reaction To Rangoli Chandel's Tweet

      Story first published: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 10:17 [IST]
