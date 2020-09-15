Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Jaya Bachchan, Asks 'If Abhishek's Found Hanging, Will You Say The Same Thing?'

Kangana Reacts To Jaya's Statement

While reacting to Jaya Bachchan's statement, Kangana tweeted, "Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhishek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also." (sic)

Netizens Come Out In Support Of Kangana

While supporting Kangana, a user tweeted, "Mrs Jaya Bachchan is lecturing & defending the gutter industry people, but DID SHE tell Sanjay Raut NOT to use language like Haramkhоr for #KanganaRanaut?"

Another user tweeted, "Isn't Jaya Bachchan the one who once told Photographers when they Called Aishwarya without using 'ji' - "Aishwarya kya hota hai? Is she your school friend?" Attitude and Ego toh inn Bollywood walo mein full on Bhara hua hai and baat karte hai ye Equality ki."

Jaya Bachchan Receives Flak On The Internet

The statement of Jaya Bachchan didn't go down well with many netizens, and they slammed the senior actress for not reprimanding Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for using foul language for Kangana.

A user slammed Mrs Bachchan and tweeted, "She wants freedom of speech for Sanjay Raut to haramkhorize the women of our society but wants Kangana to be shut if she calls out the drug cartel & movie mafia. Film Industry will be called gutter cz they killed Sushant. Mrs Jaya Bachchan yall're swimmin deep inside that gutter!"

"The whole @SrBachchan family hypocrites. They kept quite when a woman from the same industry whom she is saying should not be defamed was insulted, no support for #SSR given, they didn't utter a word on drug mafia when Rhea was arrested. Now jaya has come in support of Bollywood," wrote another user.

What's Your Take On The Entire Fiasco?

We wonder how would Jaya Bachchan react to Kangana's tweet. Meanwhile, what do you think about the whole fiasco? Tell us in the comments section below.