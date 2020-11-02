Kangana Ranaut Slams YouTuber Dhruv Rathee: I Can Get Him Behind Bars For Lying About BMC Notice

Well-known for voicing her opinions strongly, actress Kangana Ranaut took a major jibe at YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, and said that she can get him behind bars for lying about BMC notice sent for her house in Mumbai, in his video.

It all started when a Twitter user Eray Cather averred that a well-known YouTuber has been paid a whopping Rs 65 lakh to make a video exposing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family's role in his demise.

He tweeted, "ATTENTION: A major YouTuber with more than 4m subscribers has just been paid 65 lac Rs to make an analytical video exposing role of SSR's family in his death. Deadline given to him is 1-2 weeks. The same YouTuber was earlier hired to target Kangana & Arnab. His usual fee is 30-40 lac Rs per video. For Kangana and Arnab he was paid 35 lac Rs for each video. More details awaited." (sic)

Lol, is this bullshit fake news referring to me?



First of all no one paid me any money to make Kangana video. Secondly, I’m not planning to make any video on SSR.



And thirdly, I really wish my sponsoring fees was 30 Lakh per video, how rich would I be 😭 https://t.co/HAI5vZi2Qu — Dhruv Rathee 🇮🇳 (@dhruv_rathee) October 31, 2020

While Cather did not mention anyone in his tweet, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee took his attack on himself and responded to Cather's accusations. He tweeted, "Lol, is this bullshit fake news referring to me? First of all no one paid me any money to make Kangana video. Secondly, I'm not planning to make any video on SSR. And thirdly, I really wish my sponsoring fees was 30 Lakh per video, how rich would I be."

To this, Cather responded, "One: I've not named anyone. If you feel it's you, you're welcome. Two: About your fees & deals, @dhruv_rathee - I will definitely talk about it, but my focus is not that as of now. So wait for a while. Three: Am glad you dropped the vid, or not planning now. You answered it."

Kangana came out in support of Cather and tweeted, "Ha ha well done @ErayCr of course this dimwit gets money to make fake videos I can get him behind bars for lying about BMC notice for my house in his video for which he got paid 60 lakhs, why will anyone lie openly about legal matters unless not given government support or money."

Ha ha well done @ErayCr of course this dimwit gets money to make fake videos I can get him behind bars for lying about BMC notice for my house in his video for which he got paid 60 lakhs,why will anyone lie openly about legal matters unless not given government support or money. https://t.co/lJjKMkHiJw — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 1, 2020

Well, Dhruv hasn't reacted to Kangana's tweet yet.

