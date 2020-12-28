Kangana Ranaut Gets Snapped At Airport; Netizens Troll Actor For Arriving In Mumbai With Y Level Security

Kangana Ranaut has been in news all year after several online spat with fellow industry members and political figures. The actress earlier this year was given Y level security on her visit to Mumbai after her office in Mumbai was torn down by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Post-Christmas the actress once again has arrived in Mumbai with Y level security while adhering to new COVID-19 guidelines.

Kangana was staying with her family at her hometown in Manali, Himachal Pradesh for most of the lockdown period. The actress also attended her brother's wedding last month and now finally has returned to Mumbai. The visuals of her return on the Mumbai airport was captured by the paparazzi and quickly went viral on social media.

The clip shared by celebrity paparazzi accounts shows Kangana accompanied by several security personnel. She can be seen with a mask on and her hair tied in a bun. Kangana wore a long fitted skirt with a grey and white top and paired it with a long trench coat and leather boots. Apart from fans noticing her outfit and welcoming her back to Mumbai, netizens also trolled the actress in the post's comment section.

One user wrote, "So much security. President of the USA... Trust me. Nobody cares about her." Another comment read, "Hate that woman... attention seeker."

"Ye to Desh ka haal hai nalle logo ke liye force lgaai ja rhi aur baki farmers ko peeta ja rha hai," added another. One user also pointed out how her fame affects others, "Hamare hee paise ki security leti hai aur hum farmers ko hee bura bolti Hai." One more comment said, "Government's biggest mistake: to give national awards to her."

Take a look at the post:

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in films like in Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's biopic titled Thalaivi. She will also be seen in the action-thriller Dhaakad. Kangana recently was prepping for her role in Tejas as a daring and fierce fighter pilot.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut's Birthday Wish For Her Mother Will Melt Your Hearts!

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Gets Furious As She Gets Slut-Shamed Over Her Bikini Picture