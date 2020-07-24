Kangana Ranaut Summoned By The Police In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case? Here's The Truth

Refuting Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's claims that she had not received any summons from the Mumbai Police with regards to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Bandra police has said that the manager of the actress had refused to accept the summons on July 3, 2020, and reportedly told them to contact the actress in Manali, where she has been staying since the lockdown in March 2020.

After repeated attempts, the police managed to contact Rangoli Chandel, the sister of Kangana Ranaut, to inform her that summons need to be sent to record Kangana Rananut's statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. Fresh summons will be sent to Kangana Ranaut in Manali, say latest reports.

FilmiBeat has learnt from police sources that the Bandra police had sent summons to Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai residence on July 3, 2020, asking her to appear before the police to record her statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The actress' manager had refused to accept it and asked them to contact the actress in Manali instead.

On Wednesday, July 22, the actress' social media team had refuted the claim of the summons on July 3. Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) tweeted: "There is no formal summon sent to Kangana, Rangoli keeps getting casual calls from the cops for past 2 weeks, Kangana wants to record a statement but we don't get any response from @mumbaipolice. Here's a screenshot of message Rangoli ji sent to @mumbaipolice in which she has been inquiring the police".

Rangoli Chandel has now asked the police to send a questionnaire for Kangana Ranaut with regards to the Sushant Singh Rajput case investigation. Later in the evening, Rangoli Chandel even tweeted her chat with the police on social media, which said, "Dear Sir, as we spoke today kindly send us the questions you want to ask Ms Kangana Ranaut so that Ms Ranaut can record her statement accordingly. Mr Ishakaran Bhandari is our lawyer and his number is provided. Anything you need you can call our legal team also they will help you with everything you need from our side. Sir we want justice for Sushant Singh Rajput and we will cooperate you in every possible way!!! Ms. Ranuat is more than willing to record her statement once we receive questions from your side. Thanks in advance!!!"

There is no formal summon sent to Kangana , Rangoli keeps getting casual calls from the cops for past 2 weeks, Kangana wants to record statement but we don’t get any response from @mumbaipolice, Here’s a screen shot of message Rangoli ji sent to @mumbaipolice pic.twitter.com/w03i2csbWV — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 22, 2020

Kangana Ranaut recently gave an explosive interview to Republic TV where she made many claims about "nepotism" and how the "Bollywood mafia" operates. She even said that Bollywood insiders harassed Sushant Singh Rajput the same way they harassed her, both being outsiders.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's film Dil Bechara releases today (July 24) at 7:30 pm on Disney+ Hotstar. It is available for free to watch online on the over-the-top platform.

