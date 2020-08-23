Kangana Ranaut: Sushant’s Family Lawyer Never Said Anything Against Me, Media Is Spreading Rumours

Kangana Ranaut has rubbished reports which quote the late Sushant Singh Rajput's father's lawyer Vikas Singh as saying that she is furthering her own agenda and settling her own scores. Kangana claims that these reports are being spread by the 'movie mafia' media.

Kangana tweeted, "Movie mafia Bikau media is at it again, Sushant's lawyer/family never said anything against me, but rumours are being spread, here's what the family lawyer said almost in every interview of his, beware of vulture media."

She shared a tweet which features a short clip of Vikas Singh saying, "Kangana is right in saying that she (Rhea Chakraborty) used the opportunity of a vacuum that was created in Sushant's life to take over his life and his affairs completely."

Movie mafia Bikau media is at it again, Sushant’s lawyer/family never said anything against me, but rumours are being spread, here’s what the family lawyer said almost in every interview of his, beware of vulture media 🙏 https://t.co/qOICd7J2Gh — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 22, 2020

Pinkvilla had quoted Vikas as saying, "She's trying to further her own agenda and attack people she has a personal issue with to settle her own scores. She seems to be on her own trip. The family's FIR has nothing to do with her claims at all."

However, in numerous interviews, many of which are even video interviews, Vikas Singh has consistently dismissed the nepotism angle pushed by Kangana in Sushant's case. While agreeing that nepotism is an issue in the industry and it could have been an issue that Sushant faced, he has said that it could not have been the reason for Sushant's suicide.

He has also expressed his displeasure with the Mumbai Police pursuing the nepotism angle by taking statements of people in the film industry and not focusing on the real inquiry.

In a recent IANS interview, Vikas Singh said that Kangana is neither Sushant's friend nor his representative. He further said that the issues she is raising are general problems of the industry and Sushant may have been a victim to nepotism, but Kangana is not doing anything for him.

Earlier, Vikas had said that Kangana had not contacted his client, Sushant's father, K.K. Singh.

