Kangana Ranaut, Swara Bhasker And Preity Zinta Condemn The Attack On An Ex-Navy Officer

B-town celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Swara Bhasker and Preity Zinta have condemned the attack on an ex-navy officer Madan Sharma, who was beaten up by a mob for forwarding a WhatsApp post on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Kangana shared the viral video, wherein the victim is seen being thrashed by mob, on her Twitter page and wrote, "Shame".

As Kangana Ranaut's Mom Condemns Maharashtra Government, Actress Says She's Scared Of Her Anger

Swara Bhasker also shamed the entire incident and wrote, "The attack on an elderly gentleman by the #ShivSena for a joke on @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT is shocking, shameful & utterly condemnable. Violence of this kind has no place in a civilised democracy & you cannot claim good governance if basic law & order isn't maintained. Shame!"

Upset by the incident, actress Preity Zinta also tweeted, "Goons in Mumbai beat a 62 year old retd Indian Navy Veteran black & blue cuz he forwarded a political cartoon on what's app. Seriously? What happened to freedom of speech? What happened to respecting our veterans? Very upset & sad to hear this.This is NOT OK. #NavyVeteran."

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police had arrested six people including Shiv Sena leader Kamlesh Kadam, and registered an FIR against them, but all of them got bail within 24 hours of arrest.

Along with the celebrities, netizens were equally anguished by the unfortunate incident, and expressed their disappointment on Twitter.