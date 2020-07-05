Kangana Ranaut’s Team Picks On Taapsee Pannu; Says She Gets Awards For Attacking Kangana

Kangana Ranaut is known to often lash out at her colleagues in the Hindi film industry, and the most recent one to fall victim to this is Taapsee Pannu. Kangana's team on social media retweeted screenshots of old news articles where Taapsee had spoken about nepotism, and attacked her by claiming that she gets movies and awards for attacking Kangana.

Kangana's team wrote in a tweet, "Many chaploos outsiders consistently try to derail d movements started by Kangana,dey want to b in movie mafia good books,dey gt movies & awards fr attacking Kangana & dey take part in open harassment f a woman,shame on u @taapsee u reap the fruits f hr struggles bt gang up on hr."

Many chaploos outsiders consistently try to derail d movements started by Kangana,dey want to b in movie mafia good books,dey gt movies & awards fr attacking Kangana & dey take part in open harassment f a woman,shame on u @taapsee u reap the fruits f hr struggles bt gang up on hr https://t.co/0XZqVLsPok — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 4, 2020

A couple of hours later, Taapsee Pannu tweeted quotes about not being dragged down to the level of 'bitter people'. She wrote, "A couple of things have followed in my life , especially the last few months. Really helped in seeing life in a better light. Brought me a lot of peace n perspective so sharing it."

One of the quotes read, "Bitter people. God loves them and so should we. Pray for them. They will find something negative to say about anything positive. They can't be happy for you because they are disgusted with themselves. Don't become bitter with them, become better and pray for their growth and maturity."

A couple of things have followed in my life , especially the last few months. Really helped in seeing life in a better light. Brought me a lot of peace n perspective so sharing it. pic.twitter.com/77tyjxvnRv — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 4, 2020

Taapsee had previously been attacked by Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel, who had called her a 'sasti copy' of Kangana. She had also taken a dig at her for starring in Saand Ki Aankh, a film wherein Taapsee had to play a woman aged over 60.

