Kangana Ranaut's Team Reacts To Pooja Bhatt's 'Proof' Video: She Wishes Patriarchy Ends

Kangana's Team Reacts To Pooja Bhatt's Post

"Pooja ji Kangana is thankful to Vishesh films fr launching her but she wants outsiders to be treated better,She is thankful that her ex broke up with her but she wishes it ws done respectfully,She feels fortunate to fnd success in world run by men but she wishes patriarchy ends," Kangana's team wrote on the Twitter page.

Pooja Bhatt Had Posted A Proof Video

Earlier, the Sadak 2 actress had shared a video of Kangana, and captioned it as, "Guess videos lie too? Besides, it takes two to battle. I leave the denials & accusations to more evolved souls. I rather put forth facts!"

Here's How Kangana-Pooja's Twitter War Had Begun

In a series of tweets, while addressing the topic of nepotism, actor-producer Pooja Bhatt had stated that her father Mahesh Bhatt's production house has launched many newcomers in the industry, including Kangana Ranaut. This didn't go down well with the actress. Her team reacted sharply to Pooja's tweets, and said that 'Kangana is not who she is because of Gangster'.

Meanwhile, The Bhatt Family Has Been At The Receiving End Of The Netizens' Wrath Post Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise

After Alia Bhatt, her father Mahesh Bhatt was recently targeted in the nepotism debate, and called a 'flagbearer' of the same by a netizen on Twitter. When the tweet caught Mahesh Bhatt's actress-wife Soni Razdan's eye, she lashed out at the netizen and defended her husband.