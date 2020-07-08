Kangana Ranaut’s Team Replies To Pooja Bhatt; ‘She Is Not Who She Is Because Of Gangster’

Kangana Ranaut's team has replied to Pooja Bhatt's tweet where she stated that her father Mahesh Bhatt's production house has launched many newcomers in the industry, including Kangana. In their reply, Kangana's team on social media once again slung mud by bringing up Mahesh Bhatt's supposed interest in Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty's rumoured relationship.

Pooja Bhatt Slams Kangana Ranaut for Being Nepotist Says it was Bhatt's who launch her in Industry

Kangana's team replied, "Dear @PoojaB1972 , #AnuragBasu had keen eyes to spot Kangana's talent, everyone knows Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists, to get talented people for free is a favour many studios do on themselves but that doesn't give your father a license to throw chappals at her. ...call her mad and humiliate her. He also announced her "tragic end", Also why was he so invested in Sushant Singh Rajpoot's and Rhea's relationship? Why did he announce his end too, some of the questions you must ask him."

They added in another tweet, "For your info @PoojaB1972 Kangana had also auditioned for Pokiri, alongside Gangster & got selected for that as well. Pokiri went on to become an all time blockbuster, so your thinking that because of Gangster she is who she is, is totally not working. Water finds it's level."

In a series of tweets, Pooja had claimed that her father Mahesh Bhatt, and uncle Mukesh Bhatt's production house had launched more newcomers in all fields, including acting, musicians and technicians, than the entire film industry combined.

She also wrote that although Kangana was discovered by director Anurag Basu, he was backed by Vishesh Films and was launched in the film Gangster.

