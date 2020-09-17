Kangana Ranaut: There Are Expectations From Heroines To Behave Like Wives On The Set

Kangana Ranaut Claims Heroines Are Expected To Behave Like Wives On Film Sets

Kangana told Times Now, "When I came in, women only did item numbers. But there needs to be someone who chooses you. There are expectations from heroines to behave like wives on set."

Kangana Ranaut On Celebrities Who Came Out In Support Of Jaya Bachchan

Hitting back at celebrities who lauded Jaya Bachchan's speech, the Tanu Weds Manu actress said, "If we notice these people, then there is not a single person who is self-independent. They all are dependent on someone or the other for their living. When our country got freedom, 90% of the population was malnutrition. That time, 'Roti' was the priority. I know so many people where India is today, they are not even working but still, society is giving them grocery. Roti is not that pursuit anymore. This needs to sink in from the film industry people. But the film industry people are playing in terms of relation. If you write a tweet and I write a tweet, it will be two different tweets. So then, how come they come up with the organised crime, they all have the same thing and story to put out."

Kangana Ranaut On Claims That Her Life Was In Danger

"It all started from Sushant's death. I had a lot to add as an industry insider. I asked for security from the Centre, since I exposed the drug racket, (and) open lynching and butchering of a single woman started. But I was only helping the case," the actress said in the interview.