Kangana Ranaut To Meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Today

Kangana Ranaut, the popular actress is all set to meet the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, today (September 13, 2020). Reportedly, the meeting will be held at 4.30 PM today, in Raj Bhavan. Even though nothing much has been revealed about the meeting, the sources suggest that Kangana Ranaut might brief her issues with Shiv Sena, to the Maharashtra governor.

Recently, it was reported that Bhagat Singh Koshyari is upset with the way the Maharashtra government dealt with Kangana Ranaut. However, the governor slammed the rumors while addressing the media on Friday (September 11, 2020), and stated that the reports are baseless. "Who said I'm upset? I don't interfere in these things", stated the governor.

As reported earlier, Kangana Ranaut has been in loggerheads with Shiv Sena, after she compared the present Mumbai with the Kashmir occupied by Pakistan. Later, the BMC demolished her recently renovated office building in Bandra, Mumbai citing illegal construction. Later, Kangana took to her official Twitter page and lashed out against the Maharashtra government, alleging that she is being targetted because of her issues with Shiv Sena.

