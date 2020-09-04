Kangana Ranaut To Travel To Mumbai On September 9, Challenges Haters To Stop Her If They've The Guts

A furious Kangana Ranaut announced on Twitter that she will be travelling to Mumbai on September 9, 2020, and asked her haters to stop her if they have the guts to do so. She tweeted, "I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le🙂."

I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le 🙂 https://t.co/9706wS2qEd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

The Queen actress shared the tweet in the wake of receiving all hatred and criticism, after she slammed the Mumbai police and said that she doesn't feel safe in Mumbai. Her tweet was criticised majorly by celebrities like Swara Bhakser, Farah Khan Ali, Renuka Shahane, but many netizens also came out in support of her.

After coming across Kangana's yet another blunt tweet, a netizen wrote, "No one is threatening you half knowledge starlet , we are just saying if you have so much problem with Mumbai then dont come. Hope your IAS parents had taught you well, using BAAP and other things wont look good on most successful actress ever on this earth."

Netizens Slam Aamir Khan Yet Again And Come Out In Support Of Kangana Ranaut!

Another netizen wrote, "Kangana didn't say anything about Mumbai city. She was given threats by the Bollywoodians, police and maha Gov't. She loves the people of city and its culture. Don't divert the topic. Kisi ke abba mai dam nhi kangana ko mumbai mai na gussne ka."

The entire hullabaloo around the Mumbai police began after the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who breathed his last on June 14. Apart from Kangana, many netizens too took a sharp jibe at the Mumbai police, and expressed their disappointment towards them.

Meanwhile, it is yet to be seen how netizens would react to Kangana's open challenge.

(Social media posts are unedited.)