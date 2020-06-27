Kangana Ranaut Urges Everyone To Boycott Chinese Products: We Cannot Let Our Enemies Be Successful

Unity Is Strength

Kangana's team uploaded the video on her behalf of her Instagram page and wrote, "We have to stand together, unite, and collectively fight this war against China!" #अब_चीनी_बंद."

Kangana Says China Has Inflicted Pain Upon Us By Setting Its Greedy Eyes On Ladakh

In the video, Kangana is seen saying, "Agar koi humaare haath se humari ungliyaan kaatne ki koshish kare.. ya humari bhujaaon se humaari hatheli kaatne ki koshish kare.. toh kis tarah ka kashth hoga aapko? Wahi kashth pahunchaya hai China ne humein Ladakh par apni laalchi nazrein gadha ke. Aur wahaan humaari seema ka ek ek inch bachaate huye humaare 20 jawaan shaheed ho gaye hain. Kya bhool payenge app unki maaon ke aansu? Unki vidhwaon ki cheekhein aur unke bachhon ke diye balidan ko? Kya ye sochna theek hai ke senaon ka jo.. Sarhadon pe jo yuddh hota hai, wo sirf senaon ka hota hai? Wo sirf sarkar ka hota hai? Kya usmein humaara koi yogdaan nahin hai? (If someone tries to sever our fingers from our hands.. or tries to cut off our hands from our arms, what kind of pain will you feel? China has inflicted that pain upon us by setting its greedy eyes on Ladakh. And 20 of our soldiers have had to sacrifice their lives in trying to safeguard inches of our border. Will you be able to forget their mothers' tears, their widows' screams, and their children's sacrifice? Is it ok to think that the war fought by the soldiers are theirs alone? Or of the Government? Do we not have any contribution in it?).

Kangana Ranaut Calls Out For A Complete Ban On Chinese Products

She further added, "Kya hum bhool gaye wo waqt jab Mahatma Gandhiji ne kaha tha agar angrezon ki reedh todni hai Bharat mein, toh unke banaye huye har utpaadan ka bahishkar karna padega. Toh kya ye zaruri nahin hai ki hum bhi iss yuddh mein hissa lein? Kyunki Ladakh sirf ek zameen ka tukda nahi hai. Bharat ki asmita ka ek bahut bada hissa hai. Bharat ki hatheli hai. hum use kisi tarah se.. dushmano ke.. unke gande iraadon mein safal nahi hone de sakte toh kya hum logon ko ismein hissa nahin lena chahiye? Ki jo Chinese jitni bhi goods hain.. jitne bhi unke products hain.. Jin bhi companies mein unhone invest kiya hua hai.. unse unko returns aate hain.. revenues aate hain.. organizations hain.. un sabka bahishkaar karein? taaki wo uss sampatti se.. jo yahaan se .. India se ikatthi karke jaate hain.. uss sampatti se hathiyaar khareed ke humaare sainikon ke seene chhalni karte hain. Toh kya hum iss yuddh mein China ka saath de sakte hain? aap bataiye. Ye kya humaara kartavya nahin hai ki hum apni senaon ka... apni sarkar ka saath dein?" (Have we forgotten the time when Mahatma Gandhi had said, "If we want to render the British spineless, we have to boycott goods manufactured by them.". So isn't it needful that we take part in this war? Because Ladakh is not just a piece of land. It is a big part of India's identity. We cannot let our enemies be successful in their malicious endeavors. Should we not take part in this? That all Chinese goods, products.. all the companies, organizations that they've invested in.. through which they earn their revenues.. shouldn't we boycott them? So that with the wealth they accumulate from India..they buy weapons with that wealth to kill our soldiers.. Can we not help China in this war? Tell me. Isn't it our duty to support our soldiers..and our Government?).

Kangana Asks Everyone To Take An Oath To Become Self-Reliant

The actress concluded her video on an inspiring note by saying, "Toh hum ye pratigya lete hain ki hum aatmanirbhar banenge aur Chinese goods ko bilkul boycott karenge aur iss yuddh mein hissa lenge. Bharat ko jitayenge." (So let's take an oath to become self-reliant and totally boycott Chinese products and participate in this war. Make India victorious)."