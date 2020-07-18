Kangana Ranaut Vows To Return Her Padma Shri If She Fails To Prove Her Claims About Sushant's Death

Kangana Ranaut Reveals She Was Summoned By The Mumbai Police

The actress told Republic TV, "They (Mumbai Police) summoned me, and I asked them too, that I'm in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that."

Kangana Ranaut Says She Will Return Her Padma Shri If She Can't Prove Her Claims About Sushant's Death

She continued, "I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can't testify, which I can't prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri. I don't deserve it. I am not that person who will go on record (to make such statements), and everything that I have said is in public domain."

Kangana Ranaut Questions Mumbai Police For Not Summoning Aditya Chopra. Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar And Rajeev Masand

"I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. To date, Mahesh Bhatt is selling Parveen Babi's illness in so many versions through his films. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning - Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand? These 4 people. Why, because they are powerful? With this interview, I only have things to lose," the actress told Arnab Goswami.

She further added, "Tomorrow, needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker will get up and say that they love this industry. I am only saying if you love this industry and if you love Karan Johar, then why are you not getting work like Alia or Ananya? Their whole existence is proof of nepotism. There will be articles that will make me look like a mad person after this, I know."

Kangana Ranaut Calls The Investigation By Mumbai Police A Sham

The actress said, "Sushant's family shouldn't be harassed because these people are too powerful. These people aren't even summoned. Mumbai Police investigation is a complete sham. I have said no to Bhansali's Padmaavat but he hasn't done anything vengeful. He doesn't gang up on anyone but he's being summoned. Shekhar Kapur, a God-like figure in the industry is being summoned."