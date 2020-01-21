Kangana Ranaut Wants Deepika Padukone To Apologise For TikTok Challenge On Chhapaak Look!

Deepika Padukone recently hit the headlines for all wrong reasons after she appeared in a promotional video on TikTok where she is seen challenging an influencer to recreate three of her 'looks' from her films, including that of Malti from Chhapaak. The actress received heavy flak on Twitter as netizens found the video 'insensitive' and 'demeaning.'

Reacting to this, Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Panga, slammed Deepika for the video and said that she should apologize to acid attack survivors for hurting their sentiments.

In an interview to India Today, the actress said, "Rangoli is an acid attack survivor and she was very hurt seeing the video. Sometimes, marketing teams tend to go overboard with their promotions, and I am sure Deepika must be having some explanation for this."

She further added, "The people who are hurt like my sister should be apologised to. This is not a make-up look and nobody should try and achieve it. That kind of insensitivity should be apologised for and there is no harm in doing that because we all make mistakes."

On being asked about her reaction to Deepika Padukone s recent visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to express solidarity with injured students who were attacked by a mob, Kangana said, "I think women should support women and I am not somebody to comment on what Deepika has done or should have done. She was exercising her democratic right, but if I were given the choice I would never stand behind the Tukde Tukde gang."

Earlier, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel mocked Deepika in her tweet when the latter celebrated the success of her organisation 'Live Love Laugh' where she wrote, "What is happening here? Is this depression? These are the people who raise issues against the word 'mental' but are dancing like guests at a wedding on videos about depression. What a disgusting way to rake publicity in the name of depression."

Speaking about films, Kangana's upcoming projects include Panga, Thalaivi and Dhaakad.

