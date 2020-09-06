Kangana Ranaut's Father Has Given In Writing Asking For Police Protection, Says Himachal Pradesh CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur told reporters on Sunday after a BJP legislature party meet that the state is considering to provide security to Kangana Ranaut for her Mumbai visit on September 9. Thakur revealed that Kangana’s sister had called him on Saturday and her father too has formally written to the Himachal Pradesh Police, requesting security for his daughter.

Jai Ram was quoted by PTI as saying, “I have received a call from Kangana’s sister. She requested for providing security to the actress due to the threats she is facing to her life. Her father had also given in writing to the police in this regard Kangana is the daughter of Himachal Pradesh and a celebrity too. It’s our duty to give her security. I have told the Director General of police Sanjay Kundu to take steps accordingly.”

He went on to add, “Kangana has a travel plan to Mumbai on September 9, we are examining possibilities to give her security within the state, and elsewhere too if needed.”

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut created a massive controversy by making derogatory comments about Mumbai police and comparing Mumbai with 'PoK' and 'Taliban' early this week. This was closely by the actress getting involved in a verbal spat with Shiv Sena leaders whilst challenging her naysayers to stop her if they can from entering the city on September 9.

