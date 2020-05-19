    For Quick Alerts
      Kangana’s Sister Rangoli Pens Emotional Post After Queen Actress Wore Her Old Saree At Griha Pravesh

      Rangoli Chandel, sister and manager of Kangana Ranaut, recently shared some beautiful pictures of the Queen actress wearing a Paithani Saree, which she draped for her house warming puja aka Griha Pravesh. Kangana looked elegant in the saree on the special ocassion.

      Well, seeing Kangana Ranaut in her old saree, Rangoli Chandel became extremely emotional.

      Talking about the story behind the saree and what made her emotional, Rangoli Chandel wrote on Instagram, "In this lockdown it was getting difficult to travel to my house site, luckily we were in green zone so Ajay and I decided to live in the house to get remaining exterior work done, We decided to postpone our house warming party and only did Pooja, in the morning when Kangana saw me leave for my house she was shocked to see me in my track suit almost screamed aren't you getting ready??"

      In this lockdown it was getting difficult to travel to my house site, luckily we were in green zone so Ajay and I decided to live in the house to get remaining exterior work done , We decided to postpone our house warming party and only did Pooja, in the morning when Kangana saw me leave for my house she was shocked to see me in my track suit almost screamed aren’t you getting ready?? I was like no one is coming ... she said it’s a special day just do little something... and the little something she did was steamed my Paithani Sari ... made me wear my wedding jewellery, did my eye make up and she herself wore my first karva chauth sari... then she ran to get flowers from her garden, decorated my hair ... and result is here sharing with you all ... I sometimes wonder people who don’t have enthu lil fashionista sister ... how do they manage their lives 🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️... it indeed was a very special day ❤️❤️❤️and she looked so beautiful in my sari 🥰🥰🥰🥰

      "I was like no one is coming ... she said it's a special day just do little something... and the little something she did was steamed my Paithani Sari ..made me wear my wedding jewellery, did my eye make up and she herself wore my first karva chauth sari... then she ran to get flowers from her garden, decorated my hair ... and result is here sharing with you all ... I sometimes wonder people who don't have enthu lil fashionista sister ... how do they manage their lives. She looked extremely beautiful in the saree and it was an extremely special day for us," Rangoli added.

      These pictures and the story indeed show us the great bond between the sisters. On a related note, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in J Jayalalithaa's biopic Thalaivi. The film also stars Arvind Swami playing the role of MGR and Bhagyashree in an important role. Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

      Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 18:22 [IST]
