Kangana Takes A Dig At Deepika As Her Name Emerges In NCB Drug Probe

Alleged Chats That Reveal Deepika's Name

The report also alleged that D stands for the A-lister celebrity Deepika Padukone and K is for Karishma Prakash, her manager who works at KWAN with Jaya. The alleged chats dated to October 2017 show D asking for "maal" from K, who says she can ask "Amit" because he is "carrying." D then states she wants "hash" and not "weed."

Kangana's Tweet

As the news reached social media, Kangana Ranaut was the first B-town celeb to react to the news. She took to her verified Twitter account and called out Deepika Padukone saying, "Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager," MAAL HAI KYA?" #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone."

NCB Is Reportedly Set To Summon More B-Town Celebs

Meanwhile, according to the latest reports on Monday, actors Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor are going to be summoned by NCB for questioning in the drug case.