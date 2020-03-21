Kanika Kapoor Calls Reports Of Hiding In Bathroom To Avoid Coronavirus Screening 'Silly Rumours'

After Kanika Kapoor announced that she has tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus, the 'Baby Doll' singer was heavily trolled on social media for allegedly hidding her recent travel history and not practising social-distancing despite having returned from London earlier this month.

In an interview with Times Of India, Kanika reacted to getting trolled and claimed that she did not try escaping screening and had no clue that she should have gone under self-quarantine.

When asked if she hid in the bathroom to skip the Coronavirus screening, the singer told the tabloid, "There are these silly rumours that I hid in the washroom to skip screening. Tell me, how is it possible for a person to skip screening at immigration while coming on an international flight? I was properly screened at the Mumbai airport and I stayed in the city for a day. But since everything was closed and no work was happening (because of the industry lockdown due to the Coronavirus spread), my parents suggested I come home. So I reached Lucknow on March 11 by the morning flight. And one can check, at that time there was no advisory issued by the government on anyone travelling from abroad to be under self-quarantine. So how can one expect me to do it, especially when I had been screened and had no health issues till I left Mumbai? In fact, I developed the symptoms only four days ago."

Kanika further clarified that she didn't host any party and said, "I never hosted a party. I attended a small birthday bash, which Vasundhara Raje ji has also tweeted about. There were several politicians there, including Dushyant Singh, but it wasn't as big a gathering as it is being made out. It was a small one where I was a guest, not the hostess. For this, too, I've given the health officials names of all those who were at the party."

The singer insisted that she didn't neglect the threat at all and continued, "I called my friend, who heads a local hospital to, get my blood samples checked for the virus. He suggested that I approach the state health authorities for it. When I called the helpline numbers, after hearing out my symptoms, they said it doesn't seem like the coronavirus, and it might just be the seasonal flu. But I kept insisting, and it was only after I pestered them that the CMO sent people to take my samples. I was the one who pestered the authorities, who I felt were taking things lightly. It took them three days to send someone to collect my sample and test it. From Monday till then, I had confined myself to my room. The moment I felt sick, I called up the authorities. So tell me, who's been lax?"

Meanwhile, Lucknow Commissioner of Police, Sujeet Pandey confirmed that an FIR was lodged against Kanika Kapoor at Sarojini Nagar police station under Indian Penal Code section 188, 269, 270 on the complaint of Chief Medical Officer, Lucknow. He also revealed that two more FIRs are likely to be registered in the matter at Hazratganj and Gomtinagar police stations, for her three different gatherings in the area, post her return from London on March 11, stated a report in Hindustan Times.

