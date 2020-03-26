Kanika Kapoor Deletes Instagram Post About Testing Positive For COVID-19

Kanika Kapoor a week ago took to her social media and announced that she was tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. She had also advised her fans to quarantine themselves, which she was being bashed for having attended parties after returning home from London.

Since, Kanika has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Bollywood singer reportedly was tested thrice for COVID-19 and came positive every time. While the original post came out last week, fans on Thursday began to notice the original post from her Instagram account was missing.

In the post, Kanika has talked about her symptoms, diagnosis and also asked her fans to listen to the experts. She claimed to have had a mild fever, like normal flu. She added, "however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind !Take care."

The lengthy statement Kanika had also shared that the people she came in contact will also be tested, "For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well."

Kanika later also deleted another post which was a video clip shared on March 16. Currently, the singer's recent post is a gallery shared on March 8.

According to reports, 'Baby Doll' singer is currently undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow. Recently an old picture of Kanika shaking hands with Prince Charles, went viral on social media after the Prince was tested positive for COVID-19.

Kanika Kapoor's Photos With Prince Charles Go Viral After The Royal Tests Positive For COVID-19!

After Sonam Kapoor, Mini Mathur Gets Brutally Trolled For Defending Kanika Kapoor