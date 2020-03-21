Kanika Kapoor, Who Is Coronavirus Positive, Gets Slammed For Hiding Her Travel History

Kanika Kapoor has become thetalk of the town for all the wrong reasons! The singer, who is well-known for crooning songs like 'Baby Doll', 'Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan', 'Chhil Gaye Naina' and 'Da Da Dasse' has become the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for coronavirus in the country. Currently, she's under complete quarantine and medical care but netizens are too miffed with her for allegedly hiding her travel history and organizing party for a lavish party for her friends and family at a five-star hotel in Lucknow after returning from London.

Here's how netizens have reacted to her irresponsible behaviour...

@bhumika_t: "I don't know if your 'hiding the travel history' part is fake news or not but everyone who travelled this month HAD TO self-quarantine for 2 weeks! (Whether symptoms or NOT) That is your basic responsibly as a citizen of this country but you went around performing and attending parties, infecting 1000s of people!"

@maitri__belani: "Did u go into self-isolation after coming from London. Sharam b nahi atti fir aur 100 logo Ki party host ki thi. Apne Ko to lagwa k ayi virus bahar se yaha India me b sabko infect Kar Rahi ho. Sab celebrities govt. msg deh Rahe stay safe be at home par app ek ekeli ho jo parties host Kar karke dusro Ko infection de Rahe ho. This is height of irresponsibility.. shame on you dear Kanika Kapoor. Shame on you."

@the_aquariun_queen_: "Corona virus is not a joke kanika..u put so many lives in danger..y did u hide ur travelling history ..was doing party was more imp to u rather than saving so many lives? Is this y ur a celebrity ?dont u have some responsibilities towards ur society ur country..very ashamed towards ur neglectful act. God will neva spare u if people having contacts with u get infected and die....such a shameful act ..chiiii..."

@happiemind: "@kanik4kapoor SHAME ON YOU !! Educated people like you have put the lives of so many people in danger ...when you had flu like symptoms why did you leave the house in the 1st place you should have been at home and practicing self-quarantine.....people like you should go to jail .. !! You don't deserve any support ....😏."

According to the Health Ministry data, the novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 195 on Friday after 22 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country.