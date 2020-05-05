Kanika Kapoor Misses Her Three Children During Quarantine, Shares Special Message On Instagram

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who was the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the Novel Coronavirus, has been self-isolating after the last test results came negative. Missing her three children, Aayana, Samara and Yuvraaj, she took to his Instagram profile to share a special message for them.

Kanika shared a sepia picture of the three kids and also added a quote in the gallery post. The quote read, "When you love what you have, you have everything you need." Her caption to the post said she missed the kids dearly. She captioned the post, "I miss you soo much," along with three heart emojis.

The singer is currently in Lucknow with her parents, but it is unsure if the kids are living with her or away in Mumbai. She was discharged from the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital, after two consecutive tests came out negative for the virus and was suggested to self-quarantine for another 14 days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor) on May 4, 2020 at 3:24am PDT

Kanika received a lot of flak for her irresponsibility but, she set the record straight with an Instagram post saying, "I stayed quiet not because I am wrong but in-fact being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchanges of information. I was giving time for the truth to prevail and for people to reach their own realisation."

It was earlier reported that Kanika evaded screening at the airport and attended parties upon her return from London, but in the post, she revealed to have been 'duly screened' at the Mumbai airport and was only attending a family lunch and dinner hosted by a friend. "There was no party hosted by me and I was in absolute normal health," she added. She is also set to donate her plasma and blood to help develop a cure for the COVID-19 , however, due to low haemoglobin, she has been asked to donate in a few days time.

Kanika Kapoor Offers To Donate 'Blood And Plasma' For Coronavirus Treatment

Imtiaz Ali Shares Throwback Video Of Rishi Kapoor Dancing At A Wedding